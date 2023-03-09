Chelsea looking at prolific star as Manchester United switch focus to another transfer target

Chelsea are reportedly looking at Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as his fine form in Serie A this season establishes him as one of the biggest names in world football.

The Nigeria international has been a joy to watch for Napoli, scoring 21 goals in 26 games in all competitions so far this season to help his club to the top of the Italian league.

With Chelsea struggling for goals, it’s not too surprising to see the Guardian claiming they’ve looked at Osimhen, who could undoubtedly be a fine addition to come in as an upgrade on the likes of Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling.

The report also mentions Manchester United as admirers of Osimhen, though it seems that Erik ten Hag’s preference is now for the club to move for a more proven option in the form of Tottenham front-man Harry Kane.

The England international faces an uncertain future at Spurs as he approaches the final year of his contract, while the north London side have recently exited both the FA Cup and Champions League in quick succession.

If United focus on swooping for Kane amid all the uncertainty at Tottenham, then it could free up Chelsea to try signing Osimhen, though both forwards surely won’t come cheap or without a fight with the decision-makers at their current clubs.