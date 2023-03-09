Chelsea fans send Todd Boehly strongly worded letter after proposed change

Chelsea Supporters’ Trust have penned a strongly worded open letter to Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly over proposed new season ticket prices.

According to the Evening Standard, an adult season ticket at Stamford Bridge currently ranges from £750 to £1,500, depending on location. However, far bigger prices have been proposed following improvements to Stamford Bridge, namely the West Stand Upper now named ‘Westview’.

The potential increase in prices has caused a backlash amongst Chelsea fans given the current cost of living crisis within the UK and supporters of the Blues have written a letter to Todd Boehly to express their concerns.

There was also fan backlash last summer when Chelsea pulled back on a number of price rises, but the club are expected to push for fresh increases ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Chelsea fans write strongly worded open letter to co-owner Todd Boehly

“The Trust believes that, from April, our members and all Chelsea supporters will be forced to make significant sacrifices simply to afford existing ticket prices,” the letter states via the Evening Standard. “It is our duty to protect the interests of our members and all Chelsea supporters on this critical issue.

“In light of this, we regard any increases to ticket prices as unconscionable and in direct contradiction to CFCs efforts to strengthen community ties and strengthen supporter relations. The Trust will not accept any such rises and requests further dialogue with the club over the issue of pricing to provide sustainable and practical solutions going forward.”