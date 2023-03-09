Chelsea like 27-year-old Serie A ace who could cost €50 million

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Mexican attacker Hirving Lozano.

According to journalist Raffaele Auriemma, Chelsea like the 27-year-old and the player could cost around €50 million at the end of the season. Apparently, Graham Potter likes a player with qualities similar to that of Lozano and the Blues are a potential destination for him at the end of the season.

“Chelsea likes the Mexican footballer, given that the Blues coach likes this type of winger,” said Raffaele Auriemma. (via Mondo Napoli). “In this case, the Neapolitan club can collect 50 million and pay it cash into Sassuolo’s coffers to take Laurientè and Frattesi.”

The Mexican has been a useful player for Napoli since joining the club and he could prove to be an important squad player for Chelsea.

However, the Blues have recently shelled out massive sums of money on wingers Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke. Bringing in another winger when their squad is in need of reinforcements in the other areas would be quite surprising.

Furthermore, it would be quite surprising if the Blues decided to pay the reported asking price for Lozano.

Apparently, Napoli are hoping to sign Lauriente and Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo at the end of the season and they are hoping to raise €50m from the sale of the Mexican attacker.

Lozano has a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2024 and he will have just 12 months left on his deal at the end of the season. It is highly unlikely that any club would agree to pay €50m for him in the summer.

The Mexican has 4 goals and 4 assists to his name across all competitions the season. He is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three, but Napoli will have to keep their demands reasonable in order for any move to go through.