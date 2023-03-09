Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with Daichi Kamada ahead of the summer, but he is currently in advanced talks over a transfer to Borussia Dortmund.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, with the reporter explaining that Premier League clubs remain informed on Kamada’s situation as he comes towards the end of his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Japan international has impressed in the Bundesliga and looks like he could do a job for the likes of Man Utd and Chelsea, who have been linked with him by the Daily Mail.

Still, it seems Romano is very much convinced that Dortmund are leading the race for Kamada’s signature at the moment, even if he did acknowledge interest from some unnamed Premier League clubs.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder could give Chelsea a boost after their difficult season, perhaps replacing struggling wide-players like Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

United, meanwhile, also remain unconvincing in certain areas, and might do well to bring in alternatives to inconsistent performers like Jadon Sancho and Antony.

“Borussia Dortmund are in advanced, verbal talks to sign Daichi Kamada on a free transfer, nothing signed yet,” Romano said.

“English clubs know very well the conditions of the deal, but BVB remain favourites to sign Kamada; nothing has changed, at this stage.”