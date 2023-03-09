Manchester United could reportedly be set to rival Tottenham in the race for the transfer of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

The Spanish shot-stopper has impressed in his time with Brentford, and will be in the final year of his contract with the club at the end of this season.

According to talkSPORT, Man Utd and Spurs are among the suitors for Raya, and there’s no doubt that Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag could do well to bring in someone to challenge the experienced David de Gea for his place, and perhaps eventually replace him.

Raya could be an ideal low-cost option for United, but Tottenham will also no doubt be keen to take advantage of his contract situation.

It’s been a frustrating season for Spurs, and one issue has undoubtedly been the decline of Hugo Lloris, who surely doesn’t still have what it takes to be first choice for a club looking to compete in the Champions League.

It will be interesting to see what decision Raya makes if these two teams come in for him in the summer.