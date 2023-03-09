Kenny Dalglish has admitted that he thinks Liverpool keeper Alisson is just as important to Jurgen Klopp’s side as Mohamed Salah.

Speaking to Liverpool FC, Dalglish said that Alisson is as crucial to the club as Salah, who last weekend broke the record for most Premier League goals by a Reds player.

“Every achievement by any individual should never be undermined or overlooked. It’s a fantastic achievement and he’s done it in a short space of time, shorter than maybe Robbie did.

“Within the success of the team, there are always individuals who make contributions. A goal at one end, it’s equally as important that Alisson saves another one at the other end, or the defender kicks one off the line.”

Alisson, alongside Salah, has probably been one of Liverpool’s more impressive players this season in a less-than-impressive campaign, the pair keeping their performance levels high as other members of the team have seen their standards drop.

Liverpool fans will hope the duo can lead their side to victory over Bournemouth on Saturday, before they face a tough trip to the Bernabeu on Wednesday to overturn a 5-2 deficit against Real Madrid in the Champions League.