Real Madrid ready to try audacious transfer swoop for Man City star, could use alleged FFP breaches in their favour

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to look into an ambitious potential transfer move for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland this summer.

The Norway international has made a terrific start to life at the Etihad Stadium since his move from Borussia Dortmund last year, but there have been one or two doubts about his suitability to Pep Guardiola’s tactics as well.

Now, according to the Independent, it seems that Real could try to capitalise on that, while they could also use the club’s alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) to sow doubts in the player’s mind.

This would be some statement by Madrid if they could pull it off, with City yet to see their star names poached by the Spanish giants as the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool have in the past.

It’s hard to imagine the Premier League champions would agree to sell such a talented player, but this surprise story does seem like one worth keeping an eye on in the months ahead.

Haaland could also be perfect for Madrid as they’ll soon need to think about bringing in a long-term replacement for the ageing Karim Benzema.