Fabrizio Romano has revealed that many clubs are scouting Brighton wonderkid Evan Ferguson following recent transfer rumours linking him with Chelsea and Tottenham.

The 18-year-old forward is starting to make a real impression for Brighton, with five goals now in 13 first-team appearances for the Seagulls’ first-team after only making four appearances for the senior side last season.

Ferguson’s development certainly seems to be pretty rapid, and it’s not too surprising to see that Chelsea and Spurs are among the names monitoring his situation, as per a recent report from the Sun.

Romano admits there is interest in Ferguson, but he also states that Brighton want to keep Republic of Ireland international for at least one more year, and that they won’t be easy to negotiate with.

Brighton have sold a number of star names in recent times, with Leandro Trossard, Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma among their top players to leave in the last year, but it seems the plan for now is to keep Ferguson for longer.

“Many clubs are tracking Brighton wonderkid Evan Ferguson,” Romano said.

“Scouts are always keeping an eye on him… but there’s Brighton! It’s always easy to mention top clubs for Brighton players but they know how to negotiate in the best way, and it’s not easy to sign players from them.

“They hope to keep Ferguson at least for one more year.”

Chelsea and Spurs have both endured disappointing seasons in their own way, so it could be a good idea for them to snap up this top talent for the future.

The Blues have struggled for goals, while Tottenham would probably also do well to take the pressure off main front-man Harry Kane.