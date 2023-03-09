West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca is not currently looking set for a transfer to AC Milan, but links with clubs in Serie A make sense for the Italian forward, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Scamacca joined West Ham from Sassuolo in the summer and hasn’t quite shown his best form in his time in the Premier League yet, so it’s normal to see him linked with a move back to Italy, according to Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

There’s no doubt Milan would do well to strengthen up front this summer, and Romano says they do look set to be in the market for a striker, though it’s not clear if Scamacca will be that man.

For the time being, West Ham have not spoken to anyone about letting Scamacca go, while the 24-year-old also needs to take the crucial step of choosing a new agent after recently leaving his previous representatives.

“I’m aware there have been stories linking Gianluca Scamacca with AC Milan but I wouldn’t read too much into them for now,” Romano said.

“Of course he’s linked with return to Italy as he’s Italian and Serie A clubs know him very well. I’m sure Milan will sign a new striker next summer, but there’s nothing advanced or concrete for Scamacca yet as he has to pick new agents after leaving his former agent; this is crucial step.

“Also West Ham have not spoken to any club about Scamacca.”