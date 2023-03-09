Gabby Agbonlahor thinks that Leicester City’s James Maddison will reject Tottenham in favour of a move to Newcastle United.

Maddison has seen his stock rise considerably over the past couple of seasons and is now the target of some of the Premier League’s big boys.

Speaking on Talksport, Gabby Agbonlahor responded to a caller’s claims that the 26-year old will choose Tottenham over the Magpies, saying that he thinks the midfielder will choose Tyneside over London, with Spurs failing to prove their worth with their recent performances.

“Spurs are lacking quality in midfield, which is why I think James Maddison might go to Tottenham.” said the caller.

“I think he chooses Newcastle though over Spurs, of course he does.” responded Agbonlahor.

Brendan Rodgers has been touted as a candidate to replace Antonio Conte in North London, so Maddison could well follow his boss to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Newcastle do have that allure of new ownership and a desire to spend big to challenge for European places and trophies.

Where will Maddison end up? Will he stay at Leicester? Only time will tell.