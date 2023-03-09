Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos continues to impress this season, particularly in the Champions League, and Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on the player’s future in today’s Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The prolific 21-year-old is starting to establish himself as one of the finest young players in Europe at the moment, with an impressive record of 23 goals in 34 games in all competitions so far this season.

Romano revealed earlier in the season that Manchester United were scouting Ramos, and he now also says that Paris Saint-Germain showed an interest in him last summer.

Still, the Portugal international won’t come cheap, with Romano suggesting his €120million release clause will mean Benfica are likely to be tough negotiators if any clubs come in for him this summer.

There’s still nothing particularly advanced with Ramos and any other club, but Romano has again suggested that plenty of big teams are sending their scouts to watch him.

“Goncalo Ramos has €120m release clause included into his contract, it won’t be easy at all to negotiate with Benfica,” Romano said.

“At the moment there’s still nothing advanced, just many clubs sending their scouts to follow him; PSG wanted Goncalo last summer but he was untouchable for Benfica.”