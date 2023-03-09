Leeds now certain to sign Euro player on 30 June; decision made

Leeds United are reportedly in pole position for the transfer of Illias Akhomach as he’s already decided to quit Barcelona at the end of this season.

The 18-year-old attacker looks a top prospect and it seems he’s now looking to move on from Barca in order to pursue regular first-team football elsewhere.

Leeds are big admirers of Akhomach and look to have moved into pole position to snap him up once he leaves his current club, according to Sport.

Leeds have done some smart recruitment in recent times, identifying talented young players who can develop their game at Elland Road and potentially move for a profit later on.

Raphinha is a prime example of this, while Wilfred Gnonto looks like someone with similar potential, and Akhomach would continue that trend.

