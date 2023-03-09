Javi Gracia claims Chris Armas is not a part of his backroom staff and admits he is not sure what position Armas is holding right now.

Late in January, Leeds hired Armas to work in the backroom alongside Jesse Marsch, but a few weeks later Marsch was fired from his position at Elland Road.

When Gracia was finally appointed last month, Armas collaborated with Michael Skubala and survived the coaching staff exodus.

“He’s not part of my staff. He’s not here and that’s maybe something the club can explain better,” Gracia said, as quoted by LeedsLive on Thursday.

“I have enough staff, we have people who came with me and then we have Michael, they are working with us day in, day out.” – said Gracia.