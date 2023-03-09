Chelsea haven’t given up on Jude Bellingham transfer and could get £50m helping hand from Man United

Chelsea have reportedly not given up on entering the running for the potential transfer of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Fabrizio Romano has made it clear that he views Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid as the three teams currently in the frame to sign Bellingham, but it may be that we can’t quite rule out Chelsea yet either.

The Blues have spent big under Todd Boehly, but there is still work that needs doing in this squad, and Bellingham would represent another exciting addition.

The England international is seemingly on Chelsea’s radar, according to the Guardian, who add that Manchester United could also be of help as they eye up Mason Mount.

Jude Bellingham to Chelsea?
Firstly, United are said to view Mount as a cheap alternative to Bellingham, and secondly, the £50m that they could pay to CFC for the 24-year-old would help fund a move for the Dortmund star, as well as opening up space in the squad for him.

Wherever Bellingham ends up, it would certainly be good for English football to see one of its rising superstars back in the Premier League.

