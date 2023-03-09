Liverpool transfer target “dreams” of playing for another club, claims journalist

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham may reportedly see his Real Madrid as his preferred next move, according to journalist Santi Aouna.

The England international is wanted by Liverpool and Manchester City as well ahead of this summer, but the latest from Aouna is that he’s held talks with Real Madrid and may have confided in his teammates about wanting to play at the Bernabeu some day.

It seems Bellingham is a huge fan of Los Blancos legend Zinedine Zidane, so it makes sense that he might now hope to emulate the Frenchman in the Spanish capital as he eyes up his options for the future…

Bellingham would be a superb signing for Madrid right now, as they have an ageing midfield duo in Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, who won’t be easy, or cheap, to replace.

Still, Carlo Ancelotti’s side could perhaps do with a bit of a revamp, and a top young talent like Bellingham could be ideal to build a new-look team around for the next few years.

This would be a blow for Liverpool, however, as they’re also seeing a few stars come to the end of a cycle, and Bellingham seems perfect to help Jurgen Klopp replace the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara.

