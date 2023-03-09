Video: Thierry Henry drops Jude Bellingham to Liverpool transfer bombshell during punditry

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has claimed that everyone knows Jude Bellingham wants to play for Liverpool, prompting an interesting reaction from fellow pundit Jamie Carragher.

Watch the video clip below as Henry states this as though it’s obvious, though he perhaps has access to some information that the others in the studio don’t.

Pictures courtesy of CBS Sports

Bellingham has been linked several times with Liverpool, though there hasn’t been any confirmation from anywhere that the Borussia Dortmund midfielder has actually made up his mind about his next move, with other clubs also seemingly in the picture.

Henry seems pretty convinced Bellingham wants the move to Anfield, though, so we’ll soon find out if he’s right to sound so sure.