Leeds United could be saying goodbye to Adam Forshaw at the end of this season with his contract set to expire in the summer.

This is according to Football Insider, with 31-year old Forshaw having played just 157 minutes of Premier League action this season, not featuring in a Leeds matchday squad since New Year’s Eve.

The Liverpool-born midfielder has had to deal with his fair share of injuries and also fighting for chances to play alongside Tyler Adams, Marc Roca and Weston McKennie, so the Yorkshire club may feel that with the competition for places at the club only increasing further, an exit for Forshaw may be the best thing for him and his career.

The former Middlesbrough man does have the option to extend his stay at Elland Road for another year, according to Wayne Veysey, but that doesn’t look like it’ll happen.

If Forshaw is to leave Leeds in the summer, fans will thank him for his five years of service where he helped them win the Championship in 19/20 and his contributions to their stay in England’s top flight for the past three seasons.