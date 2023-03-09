Former Leeds player admits he couldn’t wait to leave the club in January

Leeds United’s loaned-out midfielder Diego Llorente admits he couldn’t wait to leave the club this January.

The 29-year-old was not seeing much playing time at Elland Road, and decided to go on loan to Roma, a decision he says he has no regrets over.

Discussing his decision, Llorente said he had no hesitation when Jose Mourinho came calling.

“Since I left the paths had separated and we had not come together again. And now in a matter of a month I have gone from playing against Real with Leeds [friendlies], although I was injured, and now with Roma in the Europa League. I’m sure it will be a nice duel,” Llorente said to Cadena SER, as quoted by Sport Witness.

“In the end when I have doubts, I don’t take the step, because if you don’t think a lot in the end you don’t decide. I am a very determined person, after assessing that all parties win.

“I just came recently. It’s a club with high-level players, with a very particular style of play. And it’s not easy to win a place. But I am happy with my day-to-day work, and I am prepared to take advantage of the opportunity when it presents itself.

“[Mourinho was] an important coach in my early days, he gave me confidence and gave me my debut. And that for a young boy that is something unforgettable. When he called me again, I didn’t hesitate,” he added.