Leicester City defender Jannik Vestergaard has reportedly been banned from Leicester City training following his comments about Brendan Rodgers.

Vestergaard has yet to make a league appearance for the Foxes this season and the wait for one may go on that extra bit longer after his exclusion from first-team training.

The 30-year old Dane has been excluded following his comments to Danish outlet Ekstrabladet about Rodgers’ team selection.

“I really felt wanted by Brendan Rodgers,” said Vestergaard.

“While I was at Southampton, he really convinced me that I should switch to Leicester. Brendan Rodgers and the club knew exactly which player they were buying with both my strengths and weaknesses, and it’s hard to understand that from one moment to the next I’m suddenly unusable.

“It feels strange, I must admit.”

Brendan Rodgers responded to the claims made by the defender, saying the communication about the role he has been given at the club “has always been there” and that this matter will be “dealt with internally”.

Vestergaard is said to be now training alone, with no timeframe given yet as to when he will return.