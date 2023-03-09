Leicester City defender banned from first-team training following comments on Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leicester City defender Jannik Vestergaard has reportedly been banned from Leicester City training following his comments about Brendan Rodgers.

Vestergaard has yet to make a league appearance for the Foxes this season and the wait for one may go on that extra bit longer after his exclusion from first-team training.

The 30-year old Dane has been excluded following his comments to Danish outlet Ekstrabladet about Rodgers’ team selection.

I really felt wanted by Brendan Rodgers,” said Vestergaard.

While I was at Southampton, he really convinced me that I should switch to Leicester. Brendan Rodgers and the club knew exactly which player they were buying with both my strengths and weaknesses, and it’s hard to understand that from one moment to the next I’m suddenly unusable.

It feels strange, I must admit.”

Vestergaard has made just three appearances this season
More Stories / Latest News
Video: Marcus Rashford shows world-class ability with stunning opening goal vs Real Betis
TalkSPORT man predicts £60m star will reject Tottenham and sign for Newcastle
Video: Arsenal and Sporting score within seven minutes of each other in crazy game

Brendan Rodgers responded to the claims made by the defender, saying the communication about the role he has been given at the club “has always been there” and that this matter will be “dealt with internally”.

Vestergaard is said to be now training alone, with no timeframe given yet as to when he will return.

 

More Stories Brendan Rodgers Jannik Vestergaard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.