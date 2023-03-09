“Less emotion” – Paul Scholes believes Bruno Fernandes can’t be the next Man United captain

Man United legend Paul Scholes believes Bruno Fernandes is too emotional to be the captain of the Manchester club following the Portuguese star’s meltdown at Anfield on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag’s side were victims of a humiliating 7-0 defeat at the hands of their bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday and the match saw the Red Devils’ captain on the day lose his head. Fernandes has been heavily criticised in the aftermath of the loss and many have called for the Portuguese star to be stripped from his captaincy role.

The midfielder is United’s vice-captain and can be seen as the favourite to take over the role full-time if Harry Maguire leaves in the summer.

However, Scholes is not convinced Fernandes is the right man for the job.

Paul Scholes doesn’t think Fernandes should be Man United captain

Speaking ahead of Man United’s 4-1 win over Real Betis in the Europa League, Scholes said Man United need a leader that is less emotional and calmer.

The Red Devils legend stated on BT Sport via the Daily Mail: “Your captain has to be an influence, leader, calm character. I’d be concerned if United, March, April are going for the title – I don’t think him as your captain would be ideal.

“He’s only vice-captain at the moment as Maguire’s not playing. Going forward, bigger games, going for trophies, Champions League finals, a captain with less emotion might be better.”