Video: Liverpool players train in the snow ahead of Bournemouth clash

Liverpool players had to train in the snow today as they prepare for their weekend clash against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The Reds will be in buoyant mood at the moment after thrashing rivals Manchester United 7-0 at the weekend, and next they face an opponent they also scored freely against earlier in the season…

Liverpool players will probably be hoping they’re not having to take to the pitch in these conditions at the weekend, with this freezing weather far from ideal for football matches at the highest level.

