Manchester United could sell big name as they target two “difficult” transfers

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United could reportedly sell Harry Maguire this summer as they eye two big-name midfield transfer targets.

The Red Devils are supposedly targeting both Jude Bellingham and Frenkie de Jong, despite accepting that they look like “difficult” deals to get done, according to ESPN.

Erik ten Hag still loves De Jong but one issue seems to be that the Netherlands international needs to decide if he wants to leave Barcelona, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column earlier this week.

De Jong looks a perfect fit for Ten Hag’s style of football, having previously shone for him when they were together at Ajax, while Bellingham is another elite talent who’d give MUFC a significant upgrade on players like Fred and Scott McTominay.

Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund
Frenkie de Jong in action for Barcelona
More Stories / Latest News
Video: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta responds to Real Madrid links
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea & Tottenham transfer target is being scouted by many clubs
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano clarifies West Ham star’s transfer links with AC Milan

Bellingham will surely be a man in demand this summer, with a host of top clubs likely to be battling it out for his signature, hence ESPN describing the deal as looking “difficult” for United.

Maguire moving on could perhaps give the club the funds to compete for some bigger names, but it remains to be seen how attractive Old Trafford will look to the world’s best players as the team continues to look like one in a transitional period.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Frenkie de Jong Harry Maguire Jude Bellingham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.