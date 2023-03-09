Manchester United could sell big name as they target two “difficult” transfers

Manchester United could reportedly sell Harry Maguire this summer as they eye two big-name midfield transfer targets.

The Red Devils are supposedly targeting both Jude Bellingham and Frenkie de Jong, despite accepting that they look like “difficult” deals to get done, according to ESPN.

Erik ten Hag still loves De Jong but one issue seems to be that the Netherlands international needs to decide if he wants to leave Barcelona, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column earlier this week.

De Jong looks a perfect fit for Ten Hag’s style of football, having previously shone for him when they were together at Ajax, while Bellingham is another elite talent who’d give MUFC a significant upgrade on players like Fred and Scott McTominay.

Bellingham will surely be a man in demand this summer, with a host of top clubs likely to be battling it out for his signature, hence ESPN describing the deal as looking “difficult” for United.

Maguire moving on could perhaps give the club the funds to compete for some bigger names, but it remains to be seen how attractive Old Trafford will look to the world’s best players as the team continues to look like one in a transitional period.