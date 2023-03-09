Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Ajax defender Jurrien Timber.

A report from Fichajes claims that Erik ten Hag is an admirer of the 21-year-old centre back and the Red Devils could make their move for him at the end of the season.

Manchester United need to bring in a quality centre-back who can be an upgrade on players like Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire. Timber could certainly prove to be a quality long-term investment for the Premier League giants.

The 21-year-old defender has a €45 million release clause in his contract and Manchester United certainly have the finances to afford him.

Ten Hag has worked with the talented young defender during his time at Ajax and he will know all about the youngster. Timber has the potential to develop into a top-class central defender and he is versatile enough to operate as a right-back as well.

His versatility will be an added bonus for Manchester United if they managed to sign him. With him on the side, the Dutch manager will be able to field his side in a back-three formation as well.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League is likely to be a tempting proposition for the young defender and playing against top-class attackers in England could accelerate his development.

He has worked under Ten Hag at Ajax and the opportunity to reunite with him at Old Trafford could prove to be hard to turn down. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to trigger his release clause in the coming months.