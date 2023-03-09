Manchester United plotting €130m move for UCL winner at the end of the season

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

The 20-year-old has been an important squad player for Real Madrid and even though he does not start regularly for Carlo Ancelotti he remains a key member of the first team.

According to a report from fichajes.com, Manchester United could submit a massive offer for the player at the end of the season. The French international is rated highly around European football and the Red Devils could offer as much as €130 million for him.

However, the report adds that Camavinga is considered non-transferable by the Spanish club. The midfielder has a contract with Real Madrid until the summer of 2027 and the Spanish giants are under no pressure to cash in on him.

The 20-year-old is considered a big part of their future, especially with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos on their last legs.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga were signed as the long-term replacements for the two players and it is highly unlikely that Florentino Perez will sanction his departure anytime soon.

The 20-year-old would be an exceptional acquisition for the Red Devils who are in need of someone like him.

Erik ten Hag needs to bring in a midfielder who can dominate proceedings in the middle of the park and Camavinga has certainly shown his qualities in the Spanish league and in the Champions League with Real Madrid.

The 20-year-old has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player and he would be a superb long-term investment for any club.