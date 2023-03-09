Manchester United have reportedly added Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount to their list of potential summer transfer window targets.

The England international, valued at around £50million, is facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge and it seems Man Utd are now eyeing him up as a cheap alternative to Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, according to the Guardian.

Mount has been a key player for Chelsea in recent years, though he’s one whose form has taken a considerable nosedive this term in what has generally been a pretty dismal campaign at the west London club.

Mount’s current Chelsea contract expires in 2024 and Fabrizio Romano recently tweeted that talks over a new deal were on stand-by…

Raheem Sterling wants to stay at Chelsea, the plan is very clear for the summer – committed to the project, nothing has changed despite rumours. ? #CFC Contract talks with Mason Mount are in stand-by; Kanté wants to stay and final details of new deal are close to be agreed. pic.twitter.com/3zgr9M0h1I — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 5, 2023

This could present an opportunity for United, who may well feel it’s worth investing £50m in a player with his best years still ahead of him.

Mount could be a good fit for Erik ten Hag’s side, providing a more long-term option than Christian Eriksen to act as that important link between midfield and attack.