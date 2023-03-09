Manchester United add £50m-rated Chelsea star to their list of summer transfer targets

Manchester United have reportedly added Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount to their list of potential summer transfer window targets.

The England international, valued at around £50million, is facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge and it seems Man Utd are now eyeing him up as a cheap alternative to Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, according to the Guardian.

Mount has been a key player for Chelsea in recent years, though he’s one whose form has taken a considerable nosedive this term in what has generally been a pretty dismal campaign at the west London club.

Mount’s current Chelsea contract expires in 2024 and Fabrizio Romano recently tweeted that talks over a new deal were on stand-by…

This could present an opportunity for United, who may well feel it’s worth investing £50m in a player with his best years still ahead of him.

Mount could be a good fit for Erik ten Hag’s side, providing a more long-term option than Christian Eriksen to act as that important link between midfield and attack.

