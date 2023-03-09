Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for the Foxes and he has scored eight goals across all competitions. Barnes has three assists to his name as well. As per Daily Mail, his performances have caught the attention of Newcastle.

The versatile winger can play as a central attacking midfielder as well. Newcastle could certainly use someone like him to add more creativity to their side.

Eddie Howe’s side have not been too clinical in front of goal and they have struggled to create too many chances as well.

Newcastle will have to address that weakness heading into the new season and Barnes could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The 25-year-old has shown his quality in the Premier League over the years and he has the potential to play for a club chasing major trophies.

The Magpies could finish in the Champions league positions and they will need a deeper and better squad to compete on all fronts. Signings like Barnes will certainly elevate the quality of the side.

The 25-year-old has a contract with Leicester City until the summer of 225 and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can agree on a reasonable fee for him.

Barnes is likely to be tempted to join Newcastle if a concrete offer is presented. Newcastle are a club on the rise and they have the resources to compete at the highest level in the coming seasons.