Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

He has been linked with clubs like Manchester City and Manchester United but Italian journalist Carlo Jacomuzzi has now revealed that Newcastle United are very much in the race to sign the 24-year-old striker as well.

“Osimhen in the Premier League? It all depends on the request from the blue club. It’s an entirely economic problem, since I believe there are clubs ready to buy him. There are many clubs capable of shelling out large sums, as well City and United also pay attention to Newcastle in this sense,” said Carlo Jacomuzzi (via Calcio Napoli 1926).

Newcastle have struggled to find the back of the net consistently this season and the Magpies could certainly use a top-class goal scorer. They are well-placed to secure Champions League qualification as well and there could be an attractive destination for quality players next season.

Osimhen could be tempted to move to St James’ Park if there is an attractive offer on the table. The 24-year-old has been in fine form scoring 21 goals across all competitions this season. He could transform Newcastle in the final third and help them improve.

The 24-year-old is still quite young and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience.

The Magpies spent big money on Alexander Isak at the start of the season and bringing in another top-class striker could sort out their attack for the foreseeable future.

Newcastle are one of the richest clubs in the world and they have an ambitious project at their disposal. There is no reason why they cannot compete with clubs like Manchester United and Manchester City for the top players, especially if they manage to finish in the top four.