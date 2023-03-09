Newcastle ready to challenge Tottenham for 28-year-old Premier League midfielder this summer

Newcastle United are ready to battle Premier League rivals Tottenham for Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse in the summer window.

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that Eddie Howe is looking to add quality to his squad during the next transfer window and midfield is an area that needs strengthening in the Magpies’ squad.

Howe is likely to construct his midfield around Bruno Guimaraes and Ward-Prowse could be picked up for a bargain should the Saints get relegated from the Premier League at the end of the season.

The England star has a deal at St.Mary’s until 2026 and has been a key figure for the Premier League club since making his senior debut back in 2011.

Newcastle will face competition from Tottenham in the race for the 28-year-old, according to the report, as the North London club are also looking to add to their midfield in the summer.

Spurs are light in that area of the pitch and the injury to Rodrigo Bentancur this season has highlighted this. Tottenham will likely add more than one midfielder in the summer but where Ward-Prowse will be come September is unknown.