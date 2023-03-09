‘Outstanding’ star now expects to leave Newcastle for absolutely nothing

Ciaran Clark is now reportedly expecting to leave Newcastle United on a free transfer at the end of the season.

That’s according to a report from Chronicle Live, who state that Clark does not expect Magpies boss Eddie Howe to want him back once his loan with Sheffield United comes to an end.

Newcastle now have the finances to compete for some of the biggest names in world football, so it surely makes sense to be moving on from players like this.

Clark has his qualities and has been hailed for his “outstanding” contribution during his time on loan at Bramall Lane, but he’s unlikely to be a long-term part of Howe’s plans now.

Newcastle have several other first-team players coming towards the ends of their contracts as well, so further big decisions will have to be made in the weeks and months ahead.