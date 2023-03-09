Liverpool on-loan Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg has suffered an injury setback while on loan at Schalke 04 in Germany.

van den Berg showed promising signs at the start of the season, but an ankle ligament injury in October forced him to sit out for two months.

He returned to training during the Bundesliga’s winter break but then was sidelined again with further ankle pain.

On Saturday, he made a second comeback, scoring an own goal for Schalke II in a match against FC Duren which finished 2-2, but now, first-team manager Thomas Reis has confirmed that the 21-year old will miss more action as a precaution due to a twisted ankle in training.

van den Berg’s loan to Schalke has unfortunately gone nowhere near as well as he would have hoped, playing just four times for the senior side since the start of the season, as it looks like a future at Liverpool is becoming more and more unlikely.