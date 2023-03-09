Paul Pogba in trouble at Juventus and has been dropped for two games following latest incident

Paul Pogba has been dropped by Juventus for disciplinary reasons and will miss the Serie A giants’ next two games having just returned to action late last month.

The France international returned to Juventus in the summer after leaving Man United but picked up a knee injury in pre-season which has forced the midfielder to miss most of the campaign.

The World Cup winner returned to action and made his long-awaited second competitive Juve debut against Torino on February 28 and that was before a second outing off the bench against Roma at the weekend, however, another appearance for the Bianconeri has been put on hold.

According to GOAL, Pogba has been left out of Juventus’ squad for their Europa League clash with Freiburg on Thursday night after reporting late for duty on Wednesday evening.

The 29-year-old’s reason for being late is unknown but once again this is a negative story about the French star’s discipline, so close after making his much-anticipated return.