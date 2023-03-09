Paul Pogba axed from Juventus squad for disciplinary reasons

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has been axed from the club’s squad to take on Freiburg in the Europa League due to a disciplinary breach.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the France international is not struggling with a new injury, but is simply not going to be involved for this evening’s game because he arrived late yesterday evening.

Paul Pogba has not been called up for Europa League game vs Freiburg due to disciplinary reasons ??????? #UEL No new injuries — but Pogba arrived late yesterday evening and he won’t be part of Juventus list. pic.twitter.com/Ag6CjW56Cb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 9, 2023

Things have really gone downhill for Pogba in recent times, with the former Manchester United man struggling towards the end of his time at Old Trafford before leaving at the end of his contract.

The 29-year-old returned to Juve, but has barely played due to injuries, and now he’s missing a game for disciplinary reasons, in what has to go down as a real embarrassment for such an experienced big name.

It remains to be seen if Pogba can pick himself up after this as it truly seems his best days might be long behind him now.