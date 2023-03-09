Exclusive: Real Madrid star’s agent has held transfer talks with Premier League clubs

Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio is yet to decide his future, while his agent spoke with Premier League clubs last summer, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Asensio is a top talent on his day, but he’s struggled for consistency and with niggling fitness issues in recent times, so it remains to be seen if he still has much to offer to Madrid or other top clubs.

Still, the Spain international remains a big name and is surely someone who’d be tempting for several clubs around Europe as a free agent, if it comes to that.

Romano says talks are still ongoing between Asensio and Real, so it’s by no means certain he will be leaving the Bernabeu at the end of the season, despite what other reports might say.

Marco Asensio is yet to decide his future
It seems Premier League clubs have spoken with Asensio’s representatives in the recent past, so if he does end up moving, it seems he’d be open to playing in England.

“Talks continue between Real Madrid and Marco Asensio,” Romano said.

“There’s no final decision yet, despite some speculation to the contrary. His agent already spoke with English clubs last summer, but it’s Asensio who has to decide: new deal or leave on a free.”

