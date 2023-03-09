Tottenham Hotspur well linked with a move for the Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo during the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old ended up joining Turkish outfit Galatasaray and a report from Calciomercato claims that Tottenham could return for the player at the end of the season.

Zaniolo has a €35 million release clause in his Galatasaray contract and the Turkish outfit will be powerless to stop him from leaving if Tottenham decide to pay up.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Tottenham in the past as well and Antonio Conte will know all about him having watched him closely while managing in Italy. The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be an attractive proposition for the midfielder and he is likely to be tempted if Tottenham come forward with an official proposal at the end of the season.

However, the Premier League club will face competition from Italian joints AC Milan who were keen on signing the player in January. The Rossoneri could return with an offer for the player in the summer as well.

Tottenham are in need of creativity from the central areas and Zaniolo could operate as the number ten and help create opportunities for players like Harry Kane.

Spurs need that extra bit of creativity in the final third to open up deep defences and a player like Zaniolo could make a considerable difference for the Londoners in their quest to win trophies.