Tottenham slammed over “gross incompetence” following Champions League exit

Tottenham have been criticised heavily by Telegraph journalist Matt Law for the way they’ve managed the club in recent years.

Spurs were poor over both legs against AC Milan as they exited the Champions League, leaving them with little to play for between now and the end of the season.

Antonio Conte’s side were also recently dumped out of the FA Cup in a surprise defeat to Sheffield United, and it’s clear something needs to change at the club.

Despite being highly regarded before he took the Spurs job, Conte hasn’t had the desired impact at the north London side, and it increasingly seems like he’ll be on his way out at the end of the season.

If this does come to pass and Tottenham end up bringing Mauricio Pochettino back, as has been suggested in a report from the Times, Law says it would all point towards “gross incompetence” at the top of the club…

Tottenham are easy to analyse. Spending over £50m to sack Pochettino, hire three different managers and end up in a position where you might re-hire Pochettino while winning nothing in between is gross incompetence. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) March 9, 2023

Daniel Levy certainly hasn’t got a lot of his decision-making right in recent times, and many fans felt at the time that letting go of Pochettino was a big risk.

The managers who’ve come in since then just haven’t been up to the required standard, and one imagines the return of Pochettino would be welcomed, even if there are other structural issues at the club.