Tottenham star lashes out at Antonio Conte after Champions League exit

Tottenham Hotspur crashed out of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night after a draw against AC Milan.

The Italian giants had won the first leg 1-0 and they are now through to the quarter-finals of the tournament with an aggregate win.

Meanwhile, Tottenham striker Richarlison has hit out at manager Antonio Conte following the defeat.

The Brazilian was on the bench for the game and came on in the final 20 minutes but he failed to make his mark and influence the game in the final third.

The 25-year-old admitted that it has been a disappointing season. Speaking to ESPN Brazil (h/t Daily Mail) the forward revealed that he did not understand Antonio Conte’s decision to use him as a substitute.

He also questioned Cristian Stellini’s decision to put him on the bench against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“That’s what I didn’t understand, too (being a substitute). It was going well, in a good sequence, two wins against West Ham and Chelsea. “Suddenly, he (Cristian Stellini) put me on the bench, against Wolverhampton he put me on for five minutes. I asked why? They didn’t tell me anything. “And, yesterday, they asked me to take a test at the gym, that if I was good I would go to the game and, at the time of the game, they left me on the bench. These are things that it is not possible to understand. “Let’s see what he (Conte) will say tomorrow, but there are no fools here either, I’m a professional, I work every day and I want to play. There are minutes left, time left. “This season, excuse the word, it’s been s***, because I don’t have minutes, I suffered a little with the injury. But, when I enter the field, I give my life. I came from two games well, I think that’s it, I think I should have played and I don’t have to cry about it.”

The former Everton striker is clearly agitated with the lack of game time and it remains to be seen whether he can convince Antonio Conte to give him an extended run in the starting lineup now.

Richarlison clearly believes that he should be starting more often and playing more minutes.

Tottenham paid a fee of around £60 million pounds for him at the start of the season but the transfer has clearly not worked out for them so far.

Richarlison was expected to hit the ground running but it has not been smooth sailing for him at his new club so far.