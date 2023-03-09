Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini has admitted that he was overjoyed at seeing Liverpool put seven past Manchester United on Sunday ahead of his side facing the Red Devils on Thursday night.

The La Liga side travel to Manchester for the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie on Thursday and will have to be wary of a response from Erik ten Hag’s side. On the other hand, the Red Devils could still be shook from their Anfield hammering which Betis will then look to pounce on.

Either way, Pellegrini enjoyed Sunday’s result and stated that he was not very sad about what happened.

“It really was unbelievable,” the former Man City boss said about the result. “I was watching the first 45 minutes, because after that we had to play against Real Madrid, so I couldn’t see when Liverpool scored the other six.

“But of course, I understood immediately what will happen to Manchester United. There is such a rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester, such an amount of goals will not be easy for them [to take]. But I am a Manchester City fan also, so I was not very sad about what happened.”