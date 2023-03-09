Video: Antony hits an absolute rocket to give Man United lead over Real Betis

Man United are back in front at Old Trafford in their Europa League clash with Real Betis and it comes courtesy of an Antony screamer. 

The Premier League side took the lead in the match very early after Marcus Rashford blasted the home side in front but the teams went into the break level at 1-1 after Ayoze Perez produced a stunning finish.

Man United have now retaken the lead after Antony produced an absolute rocket from outside of the box, which can be seen below.

