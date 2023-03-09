Video: Arsenal and Sporting score within seven minutes of each other in crazy game

Arsenal and Sporting CP are playing out a thriller in Portugal in their Europa League Last 16 clash as the game is currently tied at 2-2.

The match went into the halftime break at 1-1 thanks to two goals from corners and the two sides have come out for the second with plenty of energy.

There has been a lot of chances and the home side went 2-1 ahead after Paulinho bundled the ball into the Arsenal net after Matt Turner failed to deal with a shot.

A deflected effort then saw Arsenal bring the match back level seven minutes later, but there are more goals expected in this game.

Both goals can be seen below.

Sporting turn it all the way around ? That pass from Marcus Edwards ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/Ky7Z4qiHzv — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 9, 2023

A gift for Paulinho ? Sporting take the lead over Premier League leaders Arsenal. ? pic.twitter.com/lFUVDWjho7 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 9, 2023

¡QUÉ MALA SUERTE! Xhaka disparó, la pelota rebotó en Hidemasa Morita y así llegó el 2-2 del #Arsenal en Lisboa. ? Mirá la #EuropaLeague ? por #ESPNenStarPlus pic.twitter.com/g34NAnj4KY — ESPN Fútbol Argentina (@ESPNFutbolArg) March 9, 2023

Footage courtesy of BT Sport, CBS Sports and ESPN