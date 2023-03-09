Video: Arsenal and Sporting score within seven minutes of each other in crazy game

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal and Sporting CP are playing out a thriller in Portugal in their Europa League Last 16 clash as the game is currently tied at 2-2. 

The match went into the halftime break at 1-1 thanks to two goals from corners and the two sides have come out for the second with plenty of energy.

There has been a lot of chances and the home side went 2-1 ahead after Paulinho bundled the ball into the Arsenal net after Matt Turner failed to deal with a shot.

A deflected effort then saw Arsenal bring the match back level seven minutes later, but there are more goals expected in this game.

Both goals can be seen below.

Footage courtesy of BT Sport, CBS Sports and ESPN

More Stories / Latest News
On-loan Liverpool defender suffers injury setback in Germany
Leeds United midfielder set to leave club in the summer
Video: Sporting draw level with Arsenal scoring identical goal
More Stories Paulinho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.