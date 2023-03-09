Video: Leicester City man produces lovely finish vs Man United in Europa League clash

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Ayoze Perez has drawn Real Betis level in their Europa League clash with Man United at Old Trafford and it was a beautiful finish from the on-loan Leicester City star. 

The Premier League side took the lead in the match through a stunning goal from Marcus Rashford but that only lasted 26 minutes.

On-loan Leicester City star, Ayoze Perez, scored on his return to England and made it 1-1 with a beautiful low-driven shot which left David de Gea with no chance of keeping it out.

More Stories / Latest News
Leicester City defender banned from first-team training following comments on Brendan Rodgers
Video: Marcus Rashford shows world-class ability with stunning opening goal vs Real Betis
TalkSPORT man predicts £60m star will reject Tottenham and sign for Newcastle
More Stories Ayoze Perez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.