Video: Leicester City man produces lovely finish vs Man United in Europa League clash

Ayoze Perez has drawn Real Betis level in their Europa League clash with Man United at Old Trafford and it was a beautiful finish from the on-loan Leicester City star.

The Premier League side took the lead in the match through a stunning goal from Marcus Rashford but that only lasted 26 minutes.

On-loan Leicester City star, Ayoze Perez, scored on his return to England and made it 1-1 with a beautiful low-driven shot which left David de Gea with no chance of keeping it out.

What a finish from Ayoze Perez to equalise for Real Betis! ? That reverse angle ???#UEL pic.twitter.com/PSzAdQfagp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 9, 2023