Video: Marcus Rashford shows world-class ability with stunning opening goal vs Real Betis

Manchester United FC
Marcus Rashford is back on the scoresheet for Man United after a short break scoring a stunning opener against Real Betis in the Europa League. 

Erik ten Hag’s side are looking to bounce back from their humiliating 7-0 defeat to Liverpool at the weekend and have got off to the perfect start at Old Trafford.

The goal came when the ball fell to Rashford, the in-form star showed great composure to create a better angle for himself before blasting the ball into the Betis net.

