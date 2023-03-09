Video: Marcus Rashford shows world-class ability with stunning opening goal vs Real Betis

Marcus Rashford is back on the scoresheet for Man United after a short break scoring a stunning opener against Real Betis in the Europa League.

Erik ten Hag’s side are looking to bounce back from their humiliating 7-0 defeat to Liverpool at the weekend and have got off to the perfect start at Old Trafford.

The goal came when the ball fell to Rashford, the in-form star showed great composure to create a better angle for himself before blasting the ball into the Betis net.

Pick that one out! ? Marcus Rashford with an emphatic finish to put Man Utd ahead early on against Betis ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/YsFl1vEF6c — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 9, 2023