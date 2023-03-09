Video: Saliba towers over Sporting defence to give Arsenal lead in Europa League clash

Arsenal have taken the lead in their Europa League clash against Sporting CP thanks to a towering header from William Saliba.

The Gunners have had control of the match but it was the home side that had the best chance in the opening part of the game.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side have made their possession pay off and took the lead from a corner. Fabio Veira swung in an enticing ball and it was met by Saliba who towered over Sporting’s defence.

SALIBAAA ? A fantastic header from the Frenchman to put Arsenal ahead ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/RJrqruDJrA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 9, 2023