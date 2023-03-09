Video: Wout Weghorst eventually scores his first goal at Old Trafford for Man United

Man United look like they are already through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League as they are hammering Real Betis 4-1 at Old Trafford.

The match went into the break level at 1-1 but Erik ten Hag’s side have come out flying in the second 45, putting to bed their miserable performance at the weekend.

Goals from Antony and Fernandes made it 3-1 to the home side but now a goal from Wout Weghorst has seemingly put the tie to bed.

The goal was the Dutch star’s first for Man United at Old Trafford and he has been searching for it for a while now. The striker’s celebration showed how much it meant to him and the United faithful enjoyed the moment.

Wout Weghorst scores his first goal at Old Trafford for Man Utd! ? Look what it means! ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/jn9FcRdr1n — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 9, 2023