West Ham top favourites to land 4-time title winner from Arsenal

West Ham United are among the main favourites for the transfer of Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney as he looks likely to leave in the summer.

The Scotland international has struggled for playing time with the Gunners this season, with summer signing Oleksandr Zinchenko now the clear first choice for Mikel Arteta.

Tierney is a fine talent, however, having shone as a youngster at Celtic, and winning plenty of trophies there before seeking a new challenge in the Premier League.

It now looks like a good time for Tierney to move on again, though, with West Ham joining Newcastle in the race for his signature, according to 90min.

Arsenal’s decision on Tierney will surely depend on what happens with Nuno Tavares, who is impressing on loan at Marseille and who could return to provide backup to Zinchenko.

