West Ham United have reportedly offered Jose Mourinho the management position at the club as David Moyes’s future remains uncertain.

This is according to Giallorossi, who say that Mourinho has been touted by other clubs as well as West Ham to become their new manager.

The Portuguese has Roma sitting 4th in Serie A at the moment and in the Round of 16 of the Europa League with the Italian side looking very impressive at times this season. They also won the inaugural Europa Conference League last season which shows that the former Chelsea boss has what it takes to guide his teams to success in Europe.

Mourinho’s contract at Roma runs out in 2024 so he won’t be in too much of a rush to make any decisions, but if West Ham were to relieve Moyes of his duties as manager and push for Mourinho, the 60-year old could well be forced to make a choice between staying in Italy or going back to London.