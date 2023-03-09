West Ham United co-owner Daniel Kretinsky is reportedly preparing to spend big on two French companies according to reports.

Reuters have revealed that Kretinsky is in talks with Atos, a French technology business, over purchasing its Tech Foundations business, while the Czech billionaire is also interested in a 24% stake in retail company Fnac Darty.

These rumours come just a week after the Hammers co-owner sealed a 15-year, £1billion deal to provide back-up energy to the UK’s National Grid amid talk that he could take full control of West Ham from David Sullivan.

A report from Hammers News back in October said that Kretinsky had launched a series of big money French media moves after buying a castle for around £37million in Paris, so his intentions of scouring various companies to grow his investments are serious.

The answers as to whether Kretinsky intends to take full ownership of West Ham are not clear yet, but they may become so in the summer with the club’s deal with the LLDC (London Legacy Development Corporation) – which relates to the use of their stadium – expiring at the end of this month.