West Ham United co-owner to spend big on French companies

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United co-owner Daniel Kretinsky is reportedly preparing to spend big on two French companies according to reports.

Reuters have revealed that Kretinsky is in talks with Atos, a French technology business, over purchasing its Tech Foundations business, while the Czech billionaire is also interested in a 24% stake in retail company Fnac Darty.

These rumours come just a week after the Hammers co-owner sealed a 15-year, £1billion deal to provide back-up energy to the UK’s National Grid amid talk that he could take full control of West Ham from David Sullivan.

A report from Hammers News back in October said that Kretinsky had launched a series of big money French media moves after buying a castle for around £37million in Paris, so his intentions of scouring various companies to grow his investments are serious.

Kretinsky has been a co-owner of the Hammers since 2021
More Stories / Latest News
Leeds United midfielder set to leave club in the summer
Video: Sporting draw level with Arsenal scoring identical goal
Video: Saliba towers over Sporting defence to give Arsenal lead in Europa League clash

The answers as to whether Kretinsky intends to take full ownership of West Ham are not clear yet, but they may become so in the summer with the club’s deal with the LLDC (London Legacy Development Corporation) – which relates to the use of their stadium – expiring at the end of this month.

More Stories Daniel Kretinsky

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.