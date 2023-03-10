Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is reportedly seeking a move away from Anfield in search of more first-team opportunities.

The Irishman has been a backup to Liverpool’s Brazilian shot-stopper Alisson Becker, but he has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs with his impressive performances in cup competitions.

Kelleher has been in impressive form whenever called upon, making almost flawless performances. He has saved a total of six penalties in four shootouts for Liverpool, which is a club record. He has also been Liverpool’s domestic cup hero last season, winning them the League Cup in style against Chelsea and scoring the game-winning penalty.

However, with limited opportunities in the Premier League, Kelleher is now said to be considering his future at the club. According to The Transfer Room, Kelleher has personally asked to leave the club, citing a desire to play more first-team football.

The report mentions that ‘ a host of Premier League clubs’, including Leicester City, Aston Villa are interested in signing him as well as Celtic.

Despite the interest from other clubs, the report states that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp personally wants him to stay. However, he is also aware of the player’s desire for more regular playing time and is unlikely to stand in his way if a suitable offer comes in.

If Kelleher does leave Liverpool, he will be remembered as a player who made the most of his opportunities and played a key role in the club’s recent cup successes. With his talent and potential, he is likely to have a bright future ahead of him, wherever he decides to go.