BBC announce they will do tomorrow’s MOTD show without presenter and pundits

Gary Lineker was today suspended by BBC for his tweet criticising the UK Government’s new refugee policy.

Lineker, who is known to be vocal about his political views on Twitter, caused controversy this week when he compared the UK government’s new refugee policy to that of Nazi Germany’s.

The tweet caused quite a stir on social media and the broadcasters decided to suspend him until they do not reach an agreement with him regarding his social media use. Lineker as refused to apologise for his tweet as he believes he has done nothing wrong.

The decision to suspend the popular presenter has not gone down well with fans and pundits alike with the likes of Ian Wright, Alan Shearer, Micah Richards, Alex Scott and Jermaine Jenas all announcing that they will not do the show in solidarity with Gary.

And with BBC failing to find a replacement for the presenter and with pundits refusing to do the show, they have now decided that they will do tomorrow’s show with presenter and pundits present.

BBC released a statement saying:

“Some of our pundits have said that they don’t wish to appear on the programme while we seek to resolve the situation with Gary. We understand their position and we have decided that the programme will focus on match action without studio presentation or punditry.”

In all, the whole situation is a total mess and BBC will really need to sort it out or risk losing their viewership.