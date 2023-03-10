Confirmed: Attacker has returned to Elland Road to re-join Leeds United

With Leeds currently sailing perilously close to the bottom three in the Premier League, news of a striker return is likely to get supporters excited.

However, on this occasion it isn’t good news for the club or Queen’s Park Rangers, where Tyler Roberts has been on loan.

Javi Gracia won’t be able to count on the player for the run-in in any event, with Rangers manager, Gary Ainsworth, suggesting if he does return to the west London side, it will be at the back end of the campaign if at all – per MOT Leeds News.

It’s yet another piece of bad luck for the 24-year-old who hasn’t been able to get his career going to any great degree because of consistent injury setbacks.

What this latest development does is cast doubt on what happens next.

It’s believed his contract with the Yorkshire-based outfit runs out in 2024, and as a result of that it’s entirely possible that Leeds will decide to cut their losses this summer.

That said, you have to question who will want to take a chance on a player that always seems to take two steps backwards after taking one forwards.

It could leave both player and club in the unsavoury scenario that he stays put until his contract runs out, or he is pushed out of the door this summer but Leeds will be unable to get anywhere close to what they would like for his services.

Football can be a cruel game sometimes.