Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey says Darwin Núnez is better suited to play on the wing for the Reds.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Heskey beliveves the Uruguayan striker is not ready ready to deal with his back to goal in the Premier League right now.

“As strikers, Nunez I think he’s better on the wing. For me, personally I’m not sure he’s ready to deal with his back to goal right now in the Premier League. Give him the ball so he’s facing the goal and I don’t think there’s many who can stop him he’s so quick and direct and now he’s coming into his own where he’s getting his head up as well and looking at sliding players in,” Heskey said.

Darwin Núñez has been named Liverpool Player of the Month February. The Liverpool No27 scored 2 goals and provided 1 assist in 283 minutes of football during February. ?

pic.twitter.com/9JaLQVVk8K — Warriors of Uruguay (@UruguayanHeroes) March 10, 2023

Currently that’s where Darwin Núnez is playing, occupying that left wing allowing Cody Gakpo to come deep in that false 9 position.

Whether it is a long-term plan to use Núñez in that position remains to be seen but the 23-year-old looks to be thriving at the moment after a difficult start to his Liverpool career.